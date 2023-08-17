Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 769.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $60.31. 388,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

