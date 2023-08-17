Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $100.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.33) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

