Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is South Dakota Investment Council’s Largest Position

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,756,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 13.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.89% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $636,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $40.13. 7,722,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,054,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

