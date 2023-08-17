Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bank of Hawaii’s 4th Largest Position

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of Hawaii owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $94,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.00. The stock had a trading volume of 231,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,661. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

