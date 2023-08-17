Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is OLIO Financial Planning’s 5th Largest Position

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,020. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

