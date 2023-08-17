Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $167.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,978. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

