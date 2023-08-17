Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $39,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,562,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 699,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

