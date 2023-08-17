Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 386 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. HP accounts for 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of HP by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,675. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

