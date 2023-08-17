Vantage Consulting Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.