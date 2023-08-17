Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,907 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,458,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $689,238,000 after purchasing an additional 264,193 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.2% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $499.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,896. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $462.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

