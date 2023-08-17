Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE HRL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 408,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

