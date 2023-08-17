Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $314.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

