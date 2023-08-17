Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.68. 444,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

