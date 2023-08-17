Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 275 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,078,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,698,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,276,000 after purchasing an additional 287,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.0 %

TTWO traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $138.86. The company had a trading volume of 254,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.