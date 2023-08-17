Vantage Consulting Group Inc Trims Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.45. 2,431,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,310. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

