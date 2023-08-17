Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 50,918,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.55.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

