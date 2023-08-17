VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of VBIV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 270,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,782. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.16). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 129.42% and a negative net margin of 6,541.54%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of VBI Vaccines

In other news, Director Steven Gillis bought 609,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,004,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,431.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

