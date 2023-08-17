Velas 24-Hour Volume Reaches $701,413.59 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Velas has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and $701,413.59 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,488,193,451 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,193,450 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

