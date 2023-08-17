Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
VSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.43.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VSTM
Verastem Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verastem
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.