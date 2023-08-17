Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 109,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Verastem has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

