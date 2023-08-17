Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VSTM

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 109,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Verastem has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.