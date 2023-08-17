Verge Price Reaches $0.0036 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Verge has a market cap of $59.99 million and $7.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,610.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00262905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.63 or 0.00736210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00537887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00057053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00109281 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,864,357 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

