VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $204.87 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 153,049 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

