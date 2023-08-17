Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Boosted by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $44.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

