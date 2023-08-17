Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 3.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.69. 242,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,435,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $432,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.