Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTNR. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 1,831,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

