Vestor Capital LLC Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,717,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,339 shares in the company, valued at $99,868,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock traded down $8.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $485.74. The company had a trading volume of 366,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,988. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.42 and a 200 day moving average of $494.14. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

