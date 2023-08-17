Vestor Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $9.90 on Thursday, reaching $289.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.