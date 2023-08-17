Vestor Capital LLC Has $11.14 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 1.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.24. 524,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,039. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.11.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.