Vestor Capital LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 166.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,355 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.9 %

NET stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.49. 3,815,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,824. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $2,921,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,566,661.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $2,921,455.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,631.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,144 shares of company stock worth $38,290,828. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

