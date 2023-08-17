Vestor Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.29. 798,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,132. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

