Viad (NYSE:VVI) PT Raised to $43.00 at B. Riley

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viad presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

VVI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,863. Viad has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $604.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,395,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,340,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

