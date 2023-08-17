Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Vicinity Centres’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

