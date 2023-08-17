Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of VIRX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 50,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,408. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 65.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

