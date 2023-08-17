Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.76 and last traded at $204.21. 31,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 60,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRTS

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.