Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Vital Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $54.33. 248,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,450. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.36.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

