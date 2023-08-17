VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.15

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 373336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VIZIO by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

