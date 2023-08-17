Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 93 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 93 ($1.18) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 108.80 ($1.38).

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 70.64 ($0.90). The company had a trading volume of 27,781,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,298,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.07. The stock has a market cap of £19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 69.73 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.50 ($1.55).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 631,829 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93), for a total value of £461,235.17 ($585,101.07). 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

