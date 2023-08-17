Volution Group (LON:FAN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $384.46

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 384.46 ($4.88) and traded as high as GBX 400.20 ($5.08). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 384.20 ($4.87), with a volume of 659,278 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FAN

Volution Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Volution Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 383.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 400.41. The stock has a market cap of £750.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,128.89 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Free Report)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.