VRES Price Hits $0.0069 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,588.77 or 1.00083219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.