vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,469. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.