Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,571,000 after purchasing an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,365,000 after acquiring an additional 65,017 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $222.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

