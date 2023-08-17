VYNE Therapeutics’ (VYNE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. 6,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,271. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.