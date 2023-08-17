Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.76%.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
