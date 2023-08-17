Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,051,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,310. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

