Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.09.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,835,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $419.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $149.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

