Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.64.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,469,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,844. Walmart has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.