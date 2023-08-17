Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells $125,776.80 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,820 shares in the company, valued at $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Warby Parker Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WRBY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRBY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 66.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

