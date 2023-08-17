WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

