WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 28 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $832.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.