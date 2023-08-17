WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.13% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OPER opened at $100.53 on Thursday. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35.

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Profile

The ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking current income by investing primarily in repurchase agreements, with a portfolio maturity of less than one year. OPER was launched on Jul 11, 2018 and is managed by ClearShares.

