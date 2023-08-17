WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 315 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $475.93 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.94.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.